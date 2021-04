FILE PHOTO: Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces that the Proud Boys and other groups have been listed as terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 2, 2021. Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness/Handout via REUTERS

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday extended restrictions allowing only essential travel across the land border with the United States until May 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter.

The restrictions, imposed in March of 2020, have been extended month by month. Mexico said late on Monday that it was maintaining some of its border restrictions, too.