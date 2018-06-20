FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 20, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada welcomes U.S. comments on its steel not posing a threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada welcomes comments that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made on Wednesday to the effect that Canadian steel does not pose a direct security threat, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

The U.S. administration last month imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from a number of nations, citing security reasons. Ross, speaking to a U.S. Senate committee, said Washington was most concerned about overall steel imports. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by David Ljunggren Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.