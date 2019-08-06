Canada looking closely at new U.S. actions on Venezuela - foreign minister

TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said Canada is examining the United States’ move to freeze all Venezuelan government assets, but stopped short of saying whether Canada would take the same path.

“We are looking at them closely,” Freeland said when asked about the new U.S. actions during a joint press conference with Britain’s new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Toronto.

“We do have a very strong set of sanctions currently in place against the leaders of (President Nicolas) Maduro’s regime,” Freeland said. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto, writing by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)