Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Canada orders rail restrictions until Oct. 31 to reduce risk of wildfires

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada on Sunday ordered additional rail transport restrictions until Oct. 31 in both British Columbia and nationally to reduce the risk of wildfires, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The order, which took effect on Sunday, will require both the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to take a number of precautions to protect against wildfires, including reducing train speeds, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by David Goodman )

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up