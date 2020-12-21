Brief strike ends at Canada's Westshore coal terminal

(Reuters) - A brief strike effectively ended at a Canadian coal export terminal after the local union said it reached a tentative agreement with Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

Westshore said in a statement on Sunday it reached a two-year collective agreement with the union, ILWU Local 502, after the previous deal and two others expired on Jan. 31.

ILWU Local 502, which represents workers at the terminal in Roberts Bank, British Columbia, did not provide any details on the agreement in a statement issued on Saturday. Strike action had begun earlier on Saturday.

The union had sent a 72-hour strike notice to Westshore on Wednesday.

Teck Resources Ltd said in a statement it was pleased to see an agreement had been reached between Westshore Terminals and ILWU 502. The terminal is a key export center for the miner.