S.Korea finds no unapproved GMO in Canadian wheat, lifts sales suspension

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s food ministry on Tuesday said it had lifted a temporary suspension on sales of Canadian wheat as it had not discovered any unapproved genetically modified strains during tests on imports from the North American nation.

South Korea suspended sales of Canadian wheat last week after Canada announced the discovery in mid-2017 of an unapproved genetically modified variety of the grain in the province of Alberta.

“As we have found no unapproved GM wheat in imports of wheat and flour Canada, we have lifted the temporary sales suspension of Canadian products,” the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement.

The food ministry added it would continue to test shipments of Canadian wheat and flour from Canada. (Reporting by Jane Chung Editing by Joseph Radford)