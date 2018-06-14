FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Canada finds unapproved GMO wheat in Alberta -inspection agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 14 (Reuters) - Wheat containing a genetically modified trait developed by Monsanto Co to resist the Roundup weed-killer was discovered last summer near a rural road in the Canadian province of Alberta, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Thursday.

The wheat, discovered when it survived herbicide spraying, has not been approved for commercial use, said David Bailey, director of CFIA’s plant production division. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Grant McCool)

