November 9, 2018

Canada Pension Plan achieves 0.6 percent net return in second quarter

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada’s biggest public pension fund, said on Friday it delivered net investment returns of 0.6 percent in the latest quarter, impacted by adverse exchange rate movements.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it had net assets of C$368.3 billion at the end of September, compared with C$366.6 billion three months earlier. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

