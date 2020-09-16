Canada's annual inflation rate in August remains at 0.1%

OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August as rising food prices were offset by declining gasoline costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the rate would remain at 0.1%, far below the Bank of Canada’s 2% target.

Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year

Aug July Aug July

CPI - all items +0.1 0.0 -0.1 +0.1

CPI - common n/a n/a +1.5 +1.3

CPI - median n/a n/a +1.9 +1.9

CPI - trim n/a n/a +1.7 +1.7

Bank of Canada core 0.0 -0.1 +0.8 +0.7

All items ex food/energy 0.0 -0.2 +0.5 +0.5

Goods -0.5 +0.2 -0.2 -0.2

Services +0.1 -0.1 +0.5 +0.5

Energy -0.3 +2.4 -6.3 -8.4

Seasonally adjusted +0.1 -0.1 n/a n/a

Bank of Canada core

seasonally adjusted +0.1 -0.1 n/a n/a

NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual inflation rate in August to rise to 0.4%.