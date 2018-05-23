Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday that about 1,800 of its locomotive engineers had ratified a new agreement with Teamsters Canada regarding wages and benefits.

The new agreement at Canada’s largest railroad comes as conductors and engineers of smaller peer Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd are set to vote on their respective contracts after Teamsters Canada urged members to reject an initial offer and threatened to call a strike.

Canadian National’s five-year contract with the the union body runs through Dec. 31, 2022 and provides wage and benefit improvements for every year of the agreement. It also modifies some work rules that were of concern to both CN and engineers, the company said, but did not give details. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)