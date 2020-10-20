Canadian National quarterly profit falls 17.6%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday reported a 17.6% fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower crude shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to C$985 million ($750.36 million), or C$1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$1.20 billion, or C$1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11% to C$3.41 billion.