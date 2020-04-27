Canadian National Railway pulls 2020 forecast on coronavirus hit

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co on Monday reported a 28.6% rise in quarterly profit and said it plans to withdraw its full-year 2020 forecast following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income at the largest railroad operator in Canada rose to C$1.01 billion, or C$1.42 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$786 million, or C$1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at C$3.55 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)