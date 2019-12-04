CORRECTED-Canadian Natural Resources plans to spend C$250 million more in 2020

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say “millions” of barrels of oil equivalent per day, not thousands; an earlier version was corrected to change currency in headline)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it expects to spend C$4.05 billion in 2020, C$250 million more than in 2019, after the Canadian province of Alberta lifted some curtailments on new oil wells last month.

The oil and gas producer also said it expects production of 1.14 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.21 million boepd next year, higher than the 1.09 million boepd to 1.15 million boepd it estimates for 2019. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)