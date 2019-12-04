CORRECTED-Canadian Natural Resources plans to spend C$250 million more in 2020

(Corrects currency in headline to Canadian dollar from U.S. dollar)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it expects to spend C$4.05 billion in 2020, C$250 million more than last year, after the Canadian province of Alberta lifted some curtailments on new oil wells last month.

The oil and gas producer also said it expects production of 1,137 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1,207 boepd next year, higher than the 1,087-1,146 boepd it estimates for 2019. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)