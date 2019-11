Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a 9.2% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hit by lower natural gas production.

The company’s adjusted earnings came in at C$1.23 billion, or C$1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$1.35 billion, or C$1.11 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)