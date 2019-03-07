Canadian Natural Resources posts fourth-quarter net loss

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, hurt by lower prices for its crude.

Net loss was C$776 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of C$396 million, or 32 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The company said daily production rose 6 percent to 1.08 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Analysts on average were expecting the company to produce 1.07 million boe/d, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)