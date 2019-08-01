Canadian Natural Resources quarterly profit falls 18.5%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported an 18.5% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hit by lower production and higher operating costs per barrel.

The company’s adjusted earnings came in at C$1.04 billion, or 87 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.28 billion, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly daily production fell to 1.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 1.05 million boe/d. (Reporting by Taru Jain)