UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural posts quarterly net loss on lower crude prices

March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, as lower prices for its crude countered better-than-expected production volumes.

The company’s daily output rose 6 percent to 1.08 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the fourth quarter, but average realized prices of crude oil and natural gas liquids more than halved to C$25.95 per barrel.

Analysts on average were expecting production of 1.07 million boe/d, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Like its peers, Canadian Natural Resources has seen its profits shrink due to transportation bottlenecks that have driven Canadian crude prices lower.

That prompted Alberta government to impose temporary production cuts effective Jan. 1 to help clear the bottleneck.

The company said on Thursday that the Western Canadian Select differential index had narrowed to $12.38 a barrel in the first quarter from $39.36 per barrel in the reported quarter.

Net loss was C$776 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of C$396 million, or 32 Canadian cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)