UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural Resources urges Alberta to lift oil curtailments in summer

(Recasts with CNRL comments on curtailment)

By Rod Nickel and Arunima Kumar

March 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada’s biggest oil producer, wants the province of Alberta to consider eliminating its restrictions on crude production during summer months, its president said on Thursday.

Alberta has curtailed production for more than a year due to congested pipelines. Many producers reduce output anyway during summer to conduct maintenance

For that reason, lifting government-ordered curtailments from May until October may make sense, CNRL President Tim McKay said in an interview with Reuters.

Alberta’s oil inventories last year steadily drained during the same period until a leak on the Keystone pipeline in late October backed up supplies again, McKay said.

Inventories are likely to similarly decrease this summer as oil sands companies conduct maintenance, he said.

“It might be an opportunity for the government to get extra revenues,” McKay said, referring to the royalties it collects.

Spokespersons for Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage could not be immediately reached.

Alberta is restricting production to 3.81 million barrels per day in March and April. It has not announced later production levels. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Ramakrishnan M. And Cynthia Osterman)