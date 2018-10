(Corrects to Canadian dollars in second and third paragraphs)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway estimated third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations.

Canada’s second-largest railway network said on Thursday it expects to report an adjusted profit of C$4.10 per share for the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted profit of C$3.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.