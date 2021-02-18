Canadian Tire posts 13% rise in holiday-quarter revenue

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 13% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for kitchenware, tools and seasonal products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company’s revenue rose to C$4.87 billion ($3.84 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 2, from C$4.32 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)