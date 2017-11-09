Retailer Canadian Tire posts 5 pct rise in quarterly retail sales

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly retail sales on Thursday on higher demand for its products and services.

Net income attributable to the retailer rose to C$176.6 million ($139.1 million), or C2.59 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$176.4 million, or C$2.44 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s retail sales rose to C$3.70 billion from C$3.52 billion. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)