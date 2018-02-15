FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit rises 11.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported an 11.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday on strong demand for its apparel and home products in winter weather categories.

Net income attributable to the retailer rose to C$275.7 million ($220.91 million), or C$4.10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30, from C$246.8 million, or C$3.46 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose to C$3.96 billion from C$3.64 billion.

$1 = C$1.25 Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

