May 9 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 1.7 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by net finance costs.

Net income here fell to C$97.4 million ($72.27 million), or C$1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$99.1 million, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$2.89 billion. ($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars)