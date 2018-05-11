FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 11, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Canara Bank posts $723 mln Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - India’s Canara Bank Ltd on Friday posted a huge loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Net loss was 48.60 billion rupees ($722.57 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 2.14 billion rupees a year ago, the state-run bank said in a statement bit.ly/2rB5Vzj.

Provisions for non-performing assets almost tripled to 87.63 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.84 percent at end-March, compared with 10.38 percent in the preceding quarter and 9.63 percent a year ago.

$1 = 67.2600 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.