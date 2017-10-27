FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's state-run Canara Bank posts worse-than-expected fall in Q2 profit
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's state-run Canara Bank posts worse-than-expected fall in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Canara Bank Ltd reported a 27 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower interest income.

Net profit fell to 2.60 billion rupees ($40.00 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 3.57 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's eighth-biggest state-run lender by assets said on Friday. (bit.ly/2yRzd03)

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 3.31 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.51 percent at end-September, compared with 10.56 percent a quarter earlier and 9.81 percent a year ago.

Interest earned in the quarter fell 3 percent to 100.58 billion rupees. ($1 = 65.0000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan)

