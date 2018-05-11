FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Canara Bank posts $723 mln Q4 loss as bad-loan provisions soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, Dena Bank results)

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Canara Bank Ltd reported a 48.60 billion-rupee ($722.57 million) fourth-quarter net loss after a surge in provisions for bad loans.

The loss for the three months to March 31 compared with a net profit of 2.14 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said in a statement bit.ly/2rB5Vzj.

Indian banks, already burdened by a near-record 9.5 trillion rupees of soured loans as of last year, are expected to report a further rise in bad loans in the March quarter after a central bank withdrew half a dozen loan-restructuring schemes and tightened some rules in February.

Canara Bank’s gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.84 percent at end-March, compared with 10.38 percent in the preceding quarter and 9.63 percent a year ago.

Provisions for non-performing assets almost tripled from a year earlier to 87.63 billion rupees.

Dena Bank, a smaller state-run lender which also reported on Friday, saw its fourth-quarter net loss widening to 12.25 billion rupees and bad loans rising.

Union Bank of India, also state-run, reported on Thursday a 25.83 billion-rupee net loss for the fourth quarter.

Ahead of the results, Canara Bank shares closed 0.8 percent lower in a Mumbai market that rose 0.8 percent. ($1 = 67.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar, Devidutta Tripathy and Aby Jose Koilparambil; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
