Candriam eyes acquisitions in alternative assets

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - European fund manager Candriam plans to expand further into alternative assets such as private equity and infrastructure through acquisitions and partnerships, its chief executive said, as the firm posted record assets under management.

Low or even negative yields in developed markets have encouraged investors to take more risk, in order to achieve higher returns.

“The space where we would like to continue growing externally is in the illiquid space - we are very open to all types of operation,” CEO Naim Abou-Jaoude told Reuters.

“We are continuing to look actively in the coming months.”

Candriam’s AUM rose 8% to 140 billion euros ($166.60 billion) in 2020, of which 3.9 billion euros were in net inflows, it said on Monday.

Candriam, owned by New York Life, bought a 33% minority stake in private debt firm Kartesia and acquired Rothschild & Co Europe’s hedge fund business worth 350 million euros last year. It also took a 40% stake in real estate fund Tristan Capital Partners in 2018.

Candriam did not have a particular target size but was looking to buy or join forces with others in areas where it currently had little exposure, such as private equity or renewable energy, Abou-Jaoude said.

While European pension funds still hold most of their investments in bonds, some are becoming willing to invest 20-30% of their assets in alternatives.

Long-term investors are also putting more money into higher-yielding debt such as emerging market and corporate bonds, he added.

Candriam said 88 billion euros of its total AUM was invested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

Active fund managers have lost out to cheaper index-tracking funds in recent years. But the growth in popularity of ESG investing has given actively-managed funds a boost.