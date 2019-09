TILT Holdings Inc has tapped a former Morrison Foerster lawyer as general counsel, the cannabis technology and services company said Monday, as it faces a class action over alleged telemarketing abuses.

Marshall Horowitz will advise TILT on legal strategy from Los Angeles, a spokeswoman said Monday, as the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s first general counsel.

