Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Cannabis lawyers weigh pandemic's impact, predict a deal-making comeback

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

The fate of the U.S. cannabis industry - already prone to regulatory uncertainty - became even hazier when the pandemic hit, as investors hunkered down and lawmakers were too busy coping with a health and financial emergency to worry about marijuana legalization.

But hardly anyone - including lawyers specializing in cannabis deals and regulation - expects a long-term lull. Voters in New Jersey, for example, will vote on full legalization next month, potentially setting off a new East Coast cannabis boom.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lRSfdP

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up