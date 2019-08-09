Company News
CannTrust says KPMG withdraws audit report

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer CannTrust Holdings Inc said on Friday its auditor KPMG LLP has withdrawn its report on the company’s financial statements for full-year 2018 and its interim report dated May 13.

KPMG’s decision was prompted after CannTrust cautioned against relying on its financial statements and as new information from an investigation by a special committee was shared with the auditor.

Last month, the Canadian health regulator had found unlicensed pot cultivation by the company.

