CannTrust fires CEO weeks after Health Canada finds unlicensed cannabis production

July 25 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holding Inc said on Thursday it fired its Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto, more than two weeks after Health Canada found the marijuana producer grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

“The investigation into the company’s non-compliance with Health Canada regulations and ancillary matters uncovered new information that has resulted in a determination by the board to terminate with cause CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)