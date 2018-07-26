FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

Canon posts Q2 profit rise, but cuts full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc reported a 4.4 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, but lowered its full-year earnings outlook due to slower demand for its flat panel-making equipment.

The maker of cameras and printers posted operating profit of 97.96 billion yen ($885.2 million) for the three months through June, from a year-before profit of 93.83 billion yen.

The result missed the 99.53 billion yen average of 5 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canon cut its annual profit forecast for the year ending December to 378.5 billion yen from 404 billion yen, versus a consensus estimate of 388.64 billion yen from 18 analysts. ($1 = 110.6600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

