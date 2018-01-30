CORRECTED-Canon sees 2018 profit jumping 27 pct as diversification pays off

(Corrects to say outlook above analysts’ estimate, not below)

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc said on Tuesday it expects operating profit to climb 27 percent in 2018, marking its second consecutive year of profit gains as its efforts to diversify away from copiers and cameras pay off.

Canon forecast operating profit to rise to 420 billion yen ($3.9 billion) from 331.48 billion yen a year earlier, above a consensus estimate of 376.19 billion yen from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 108.7200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)