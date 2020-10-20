EV startup Canoo appoints new executive chairman

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Canoo Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has appointed Tony Aquila, founder and former head of software firm Solera Holdings, as executive chairman.

Aquila’s appointment comes as Canoo prepares to go public at a $2.4 billion valuation with blank-check firm Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV.

Canoo is aiming to mass-produce the first of its lineup of vehicles in 2022. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)