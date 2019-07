July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday Bruce Linton will step down as co-chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Canopy, the world’s largest publicly traded cannabis company by market value, said Mark Zekulin who has been co-CEO with Linton will help the board to search for a new leader. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)