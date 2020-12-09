Canopy Growth to close some production sites in Canada

(Reuters) -Pot firm Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday it would close some Canadian sites, a move expected to impact about 220 employees.

Profits have been elusive for most cannabis firms in Canada, which legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018, weighed down by fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and sluggish overseas growth.

The COVID-19 crisis, which upended financial markets, has further slammed the sector by the making it harder to attract investments.

Canopy Growth said it will halt operations at St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador, Fredericton in New Brunswick, Edmonton in Alberta and Bowmanville in Ontario.

It will also close its outdoor cannabis production sites in Saskatchewan.

Canopy Growth said the decision was linked to an ongoing end-to-end review undertaken to improve margins.

The company expects to incur related charges of about C$350 million ($273 million) to C$400 million in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021.

Canopy’s U.S.-listed shares fell 1.6% to $28.35, while its Canadian stock also declined 1.6% to C$36.31.

($1 = 1.2802 Canadian dollars)