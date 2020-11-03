Canopy Growth to move U.S. listing to Nasdaq as it eyes lower costs

(Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TOCGC.N said on Tuesday it would move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq, following rival Aphria Inc APHA.TOAPHA.O in favoring the exchange's "cost-effectiveness".

Canopy’s U.S. shares, currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, rose over 4% in extended trading.

Years of high expenses and a lack of profitability have soured investor sentiment towards Canadian pot producers, forcing the companies to cut costs aggressively this year by shuttering facilities, laying off employees and resetting portfolios.

The transition to the Nasdaq gives the company greater cost-effectiveness and better access to tools and services to connect with current and future investors, Canopy Chief Executive Officer David Klein said in a statement.

The change also suggests Canopy had a difficult time raising capital on the NYSE, said Avis Bulbulyan, CEO of cannabis consulting firm Siva Enterprises.

“Nasdaq listings are a bit more volatile and used by fast-growth companies such as tech,” Bulbulyan said.

“Considering Canopy hasn’t really been that stable and doesn’t have much to show for their history, they may have a relatively easier time raising money with a Nasdaq listing,” he said.

Canopy’s shares, which fell 3% this year through Tuesday’s closing bell, will start trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘CGC’ on Nov. 16.

Aphria completed its move to the Nasdaq in June. Among other major Canadian producers with listings in Canada and the United States, Hexo Corp HEXO.TOHEXO.N and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TOACB.N remain NYSE-listed.

Both were warned by the exchange’s operator about a possible delisting earlier this year after their share prices slid below $1.

Aurora’s shares rose above the threshold after it undertook a reverse stock split, while Hexo has detailed plans to carry out a similar consolidation around December.