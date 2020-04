April 16 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Thursday it plans to shut down its Canadian indoor facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and also cut about 85 full-time positions.

Canopy will also exit its operations in South Africa and Lesotho, as a part of the ongoing strategic review of its businesses, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)