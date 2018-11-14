Company News
November 14, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian marijuana firm Canopy Growth posts bigger quarterly net loss

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly net loss on higher expenses as it spends more in the weeks before full legalisation of recreational use of marijuana in Canada in mid-October.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company said its net loss widened to C$330.6 million ($249.77 million), or C$1.52 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$1.6 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$23.3 million from C$17.6 million.

$1 = 1.3236 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.