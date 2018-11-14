Canadian marijuana firm Canopy Growth posts bigger quarterly net loss

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly net loss on higher expenses as it spends more in the weeks before full legalisation of recreational use of marijuana in Canada in mid-October.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company said its net loss widened to C$330.6 million ($249.77 million), or C$1.52 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$1.6 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$23.3 million from C$17.6 million.