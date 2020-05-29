Company News
May 29, 2020 / 11:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canopy Growth posts over C$1 billion loss on impairment hit

May 29 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp on Friday reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, hit by non-cash impairment and restructuring-related charges of C$743 million.

Ontario-based Canopy Growth’s net loss attributable to the company widened to C$1.30 billion ($946.21 million), or C$3.72 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$379.5 million, or C$1.10 per share, a year ago. ($1 = 1.3739 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

