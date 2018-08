Aug 15 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $4 billion more in Canopy Growth Corp , raising its ownership stake in the Canadian marijuana producer to 38 percent.

Constellation, the U.S.-based maker of Corona beer, said it would buy 104.5 million Canopy shares at C$48.60 per share, a 51.2 percent the stock’s Tuesday closing price. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)