9th Circuit revives challenge to Grand Canyon uranium mine

Conservation groups can challenge the U.S. government’s decision to allow a uranium mine to be built six miles south of the Grand Canyon, a federal appeals court held Thursday on a motion for reconsideration of its earlier ruling in the case.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revised one portion of the opinion it had filed in December, in which it had affirmed that Canyon Mine, owned by Energy Fuel Resources, was not bound by a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining that the U.S. Interior Department had imposed in 2012.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PXGcvS