France's Capgemini posts Q1 revenue jump driven by data an cloud

April 29 (Reuters) - French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini reported on Thursday an increase in its first-quarter revenue, which surpassed pre-pandemic levels, citing its strong position in cloud and data.

The company, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, posted sales of 4.3 billion euros ($5.22 billion) in the first quarter, 24.2% like-for-like from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8245 euros) (Reporting by Kate Entringer in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)