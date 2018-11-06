Australia's Bega Cheese intends to sell stake in Capilano

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bega Cheese Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to vote in favour of selling its stake in Capilano Honey Ltd to a China-focused consortium.

Bega Cheese, which is the second largest shareholder in Capilano, will sell its 15.6 percent stake to the Bravo BidCo Pty Ltd consortium, the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the consortium of Wattle Hill RHC Fund and ROC Capital Pty Ltd, namely Bravo BidCo, sweetened its offer to A$21 per share from A$20.06 for Capilano, raising its proposal to A$198.6 million ($143.69 million).