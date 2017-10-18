FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Healthcare firm Capio cuts 2017 profit forecast as weak France weighs
October 18, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 4 days ago

Healthcare firm Capio cuts 2017 profit forecast as weak France weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish healthcare firm Capio cut its full-year core profit growth forecast sharply late on Tuesday and announced third-quarter earnings below market expectations, citing a weak French market as a major reason.

* Says FY 2017 EBITDA result to increase by 5-7 pct compared to 2016 (previous forecast was for EBITDA growth above 10 pct)

* Says Q3 EBITDA was 168 mln SEK ($21 million) vs 200 mln in year-ago quarter

* Average analyst forecast was for Q3 EBITDA of 220 mln SEK according to Thomson Reuters data based on four analyst estimates given after Capio’s Q2 report in July

* Says in France, the weak private market development during the first half of 2017 continued during the quarter and the ongoing resource adjustments have not yet impacted the results

* Says FY EBITDA forecast expectation was negatively impacted by around 35 mln SEK from the French segment and around 15 mln SEK from the Nordic segment during Q3

* Says French Q4 2017 EBITA margin still expected to exceed Q4 2016

* Says Nordic segment continued the strong development from previous quarters, however with a slow development in a few regions within primary care in Sweden

* Says Q3 is the seasonally weakest quarter for the Group, especially impacting the French and German segments

* Capio shares are down 5 pct YTD, underperforming a 10 pct rise in the OMXS All-Share Index in Stockholm ($1 = 8.1531 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

