July 13 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care confirmed on Friday its subsidiary had launched an unsolicited takeover offer for pan-European healthcare company Capio AB, valuing its equity at 661 million euros ($770.5 million).

Ramsay said that its French unit Ramsay Générale de Santé was offering 48.5 Swedish Kronas for each share in Capio. ($1 = 0.8579 euros) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)