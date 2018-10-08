FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 6:41 AM / in an hour

Ramsay raises bid for Sweden's Capio to 58 crowns per share

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French hospital operator Ramsay Générale de Santé, a unit of Australia’s Ramsay Health Care, on Monday raised its cash bid for Sweden’s Capio to 58 Swedish crowns per share from 48.50 crowns.

The bid values Capio at around 8.19 billion crowns ($903 million), Ramsay said.

Ramsay also said it had decided to waive a bid condition regarding clearances from competition authorities, while adding they expected clearance from the French Competition Authority to be obtained by October 15.

Capio shares closed at 50.80 crowns on Friday.

$1 = 9.0710 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely

