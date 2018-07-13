UPDATE 1-Australian hospital giant Ramsay's unit makes $771 mln bid for Capio

(Adds details of deal, context on Capio)

July 13 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd, Australia’s biggest private hospital operator, said on Friday its French subsidiary had made an unsolicited takeover offer for Capio AB, valuing the Swedish healthcare company’s equity at 661 million euros ($770.5 million).

Ramsay said unit Ramsay Générale de Santé was offering 48.5 Swedish Kronas for each Capio share, representing a premium of 16 percent to its last close.

The acquisition is expected to be core earnings per share- accretive for Ramsay in two to three years, Ramsay said, adding that Ramsay Générale expected pre-tax synergies of about 20 million euros in the same period.

The offer document will be published by early-September.

Capio, which operates hospitals and clinics across Sweden, Norway, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, said last month that it was in talks on possible divestment of its non-nordic operations. ($1 = 0.8579 euros) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)