REFILE-Outsourcer Capita taps G4S' Tim Weller as CFO

May 11 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said on Tuesday it would appoint G4S executive Tim Weller as its finance chief, replacing Gordon Boyd who was with the company on a temporary basis.

Weller has been security firm G4S’ chief financial officer since 2016. A majority of its shareholders in March accepted a takeover offer from U.S. rival Allied Universal. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)